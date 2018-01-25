Baked Beans with Smoked Pork Ribs

A hearty variation on pork and beans. The ribs lend their rich smoky flavour to the beans when baked together.

Prep time: 40 minutes plus 6 hours soaking time for the beans

Cook time: 4 hours

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

2 cups (500 mL) navy beans

1 rack Springer’s smoked side ribs

2 quarts (2 L) water

2 cups (500 mL) minced onion

1 tbsp (15 mL) minced garlic

1 tbsp (15 mL) grainy Dijon mustard

1/2 cup (125 mL) ketchup

1 tbsp (15 mL) Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp (5 mL) soy sauce

1/4 cup (50 mL) brown sugar

1/4 cup (50 mL) molasses

2 tbsp (30 mL) maple syrup

1 tsp (5 mL) ground black pepper

2 tsp (10 mL) salt (or to taste)

Put beans in a large bowl and add water so that the water is 2 inches (5 cm) above the beans and soak overnight.

Trim meaty top from ribs and cut into three pieces. In a large pot, combine water and trimmed meat and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium and cook for 20 minutes.

Remove meat from pot and let cool. Remove meat from cartilage and bone and dice meat into small 1/2 inch (1.5 cm) cubes. Set aside. Strain cooking liquid and reserve.

Preheat oven to 325°F (165°C)

In a large casserole dish, combine the beans, onions, and diced trim meat. In a saucepan, combine garlic, mustard, ketchup, Worcestershire, soy sauce, brown sugar, molasses, maple syrup, and pepper. Bring to a boil while stirring. Pour over and stir into beans. Cover beans with reserved cooking liquid. Reserve leftover liquid.

Cut ribs into 2 rib portions and layer over top of beans. Cover and bake in oven for 3 hours then uncover and check doneness of beans. Add more of the reserved cooking liquid to keep beans from drying out. Cook for another hour, uncovered, adding liquid if necessary for another hour or until beans are tender. Add salt to taste.

Serve with cornbread muffins or biscuits.

Source: Springer’s Meats (springersmeats.com)