Line-up for rapid tests at WLU in Waterloo, but some concerned about effectiveness

Waterloo -

About 500 residents wrapped around Wilfrid Laurier University’s Lazaridis Hall Wednesday morning for another round of the rapid antigen test handout by the province.

The first person in line told CTV News they arrived at 7:30 a.m. for the 10 a.m. distribution.

By 10:20 a.m. the line had disappeared, with staff saying they gave out 500 and had a total of 1,000 rapid test kits for Wednesday.

Laura Stern said she was happy to receive a rapid test kit after getting in line right at 10 a.m.

But Stern noted it’s been tough for most Waterloo Region residents to get their hands on a kit.

“I don’t know if it’d be possible to do a drive-thru somewhere to pick up tests, but then again with congestion of traffic that might be difficult,” said Stern.

During Tuesday’s emergency Board of Health meeting with regional councilors, Coun. Sean Strickland asked why rapid tests weren’t readily available and if the situation was going to change anytime soon.

“The chief medical officer of Ontario on Friday said this is a global supply shortage, and that Ontario hopes to have more rapid tests about mid January, maybe into the third week of January,” responded Bruce Lauckner, the region’s CAO.

However, Stern addressed another concern questioning the effectiveness of rapid tests when the province has restricted PCR tests for only certain individuals.

“It’s been very hard to get an actual (PCR) test at Grand River the way they were doing drive-thrus before,” said Stern. “So it’s nice to be able to do it home. But I’m not sure it has the same effectiveness as the actual test, so we still have some doubts and nervousness when it comes to using these.”

The province has issued guidance for residents and what they should do if they are exposed to COVID-19. It includes guidance for using rapid antigen tests.

The province announced last month that 2 million rapid antigen tests would be distributed at pop up locations.

The pop up distribution site at WLU’s Lazardis Hall is also scheduled for 10 a.m. on Thursday and Friday.