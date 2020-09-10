KITCHENER -- After having their weekly lessons cancelled due to COVID-19, one dance instructor and her students have taken matters into their own hands.

The group of line-dancers deciding instead to bust some moves on the street and at a distance.

“Line dancing you can social distance and still dance and have a good time,” said dance instructor Carmen Coburn.

The group has been gathering outside a student's home in Kitchener every week since the start of July.

“The neighbours just love it. They peak from behind their curtains and watch us dance,” said dancer Rita Shaw.

They say typically up to 20 people of all ages comes out to dance.

The group says that Wednesday will likely be the last night they will be dancing out on the street due to the cooler weather.