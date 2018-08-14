Featured
Lindsey Buckingham of Fleetwood Mac to perform in Kitchener
Lindsey Buckingham announced that he would be coming to Kitchener's Centre in the Square. (Source: LindseyBuckingham.com / Warner Music)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, August 14, 2018 12:22PM EDT
The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will be playing the Centre In The Square in Kitchener on Nov. 16.
Lindsey Buckingham is a renowned singer, songwriter and guitarist, most famously as a member of Fleetwood Mac.
“Lindsey Buckingham is widely considered one of the greatest living guitar players and songwriters of our time,” Centre In The Square said in a Tweet.
It is the only Canadian stop to be announced on Buckingham’s tour, according to his official website.
Tickets go on sale August 18.