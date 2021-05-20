KITCHENER -- Businesses in Waterloo Region are waiting to find out how they'll be impacted by Ontario's reopening announcement on Thursday afternoon.

Premier Doug Ford is expected to make the announcement at 3 p.m. It will be streamed live on CTVNewsKitchener.ca.

Rob Moore, the manager of Deer Ridge Golf Course, said he might be able to open up the links as early as this weekend.

"(They're) saying golf courses could reopen on Wednesday of next week, and there was rumours that it could be as early as the weekend," Moore said. "We are in a waiting pattern. It's almost like Christmas is coming, we just don't know when Christmas Day will be."

Last week, Ford extended the stay-at-home order until June 2. That extension included the continued closure of golf courses and other outdoor amenities due to concerns about golfers socializing before and after a round on the course.

Meanwhile, restaurant owners and managers are waiting to find out if Thursday's announcement will include any information on patios or indoor dining.

The premier may also have information on other sectors, like salons and gyms.