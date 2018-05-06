Featured
Lightning strike sparks house fire
Firefighters say a fire at a Waterloo home was started by a lightning strike. (May 6, 2018)
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, May 6, 2018 5:12PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 6, 2018 5:32PM EDT
Firefighters say a lightning strike is responsible for a Waterloo house fire.
Crews were called to Willow Wood Drive, at Erbsville Road, around 4:21 p.m. Sunday.
It happened shortly after a burst of heavy rain and thunder.
Flames and smoke were seen shortly after the strike, but were quickly extinguished.