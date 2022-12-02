Lighting up the Christmas tree in Uptown Waterloo

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Uptown Waterloo.

The city lit up its Christmas tree Friday night in Waterloo Public Square.

“It was just really cool and I felt like I was in a movie or something,” said Genevieve Hare, who came out to see the tree with her family.

“I love it when everybody’s together and I love being uptown because it’s just so Christmas-y,” said her sister Adelyn Hare.

Angie Hill of Bounce 99.5 emceed the ceremony, with Waterloo Mayor Dorothy McCabe and Councillor Julie Wright also in attendance.

There was live music and festive characters handing out candy canes.

New to the event this year is a Holiday Pop-Up Artisan Market.

“We have around 40 vendors right now, local vendors, that are selling artisan-type stuff,” said Tracy Van Kalsbeek with the Uptown Waterloo BIA. “Great ideas for shopping local and getting that something you wouldn’t find someplace else for Christmas.”

It ran until 10 p.m. Friday, and will return Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Shops in Uptown Waterloo.