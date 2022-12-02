Lighting ceremony tonight at Uptown Waterloo Christmas tree

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Uptown Waterloo.

The city will be lighting up its Christmas tree at 7 p.m. Friday in Waterloo Public Square.

Angie Hill of Bounce 99.5 will be emceeing the ceremony, with Waterloo Mayor Dorothy McCabe, and Councillor Julie Wright in attendance.

There will also be live music and festive characters handing out candy canes.

New to the event this year is a Holiday Pop-Up Artisan Market. It will be held Dec. 2 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Shops in Uptown Waterloo.