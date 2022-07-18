Lifesaving Society offers safety tips on National Drowning Prevention Week

As hot summer weather continues across Ontario, many are turning to their nearest pool or body of water as a way to cool off.

“July is the month where most people in Canada are around the water,” said Barbara Byers, senior research officer with the Lifesaving Society. “They’re swimming they’re boating, and sadly it is the month when there are the most drownings because of all of that.”

For that reason, the National Lifesaving Society designates the third week in July – July 17 to July 23 this year – as National Drowning Prevention Week.

Byers said preliminary statistics collected by the Lifesaving Society show as of July 17, there have been 43 drownings so far this year in Ontario.

That number is down slightly compared to 2021, which saw 47 drownings in the same time frame.

Byers said many people are surprised to hear that drownings can happen in seconds and they’re silent.

“Unlike in the movies, when you hear someone screaming ‘help, help, I’m drowning.’ That’s Hollywood, that’s not reality,” said Byers.

“When a person is drowning their airway fills with water, and they can’t speak,” Byers said.

Beyer said most drownings occur with those over the age of 18. Of adults who drown, almost 80 per cent are males.

Beyer added that boating statistics show, every year 80 per cent of people who drown when boating did not have a life jacket on.

Byers provided the following tips for people of all ages to stay safe around water: