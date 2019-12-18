KITCHENER -- The medical services company that was hit by a cyberattack affecting the personal information of millions of Canadians says it’s added more staff at its call centres to handle inquiries.

LifeLabs announced the attack yesterday, saying hackers accessed the personal data of up to 15 million Canadians, mostly in Ontario and BC.

That data includes addresses, lab test results, login information and health card information.

In a statement to CTV News Wednesday evening, the company said it encourages Canadians to reach out with concerns on a hotline where staff are fielding questions.

“In the first 24 hours, our dedicated call centre has received nearly 5,000 calls from customers with questions or seeking the insurance protection. We have received customer feedback on the call centre, and LifeLabs is dedicated to quickly addressing these concerns,” the statement said.

The line is handling calls from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on weekends.

Ontario residents are asked to call 1-877-849-3637, or one of LifeLabs’ regular customer service numbers.

More info: https://customernotice.lifelabs.com/

The statement comes as many remain concerned about the scope of the attack.

“My first concern was, wait a minute, this first happened in October”, LifeLabs customer Sharon Mascarin of Severn Bridge, Ont. told CTV News.

“Why are we learning about it now in December? I think it would have been more prudent to let the public know, so then we could protect ourselves.

The office of the Ontario Privacy Commissioner told CTV News on Wednesday that LifeLabs had confirmed the scope of the attack by mid-November, but needed time to ensure protections were in place before telling the public.

LifeLabs paid a ransom to get the data back, but hasn’t said where the data went.

In the meantime, they’re asking people to reach out to them online for information as well.

“We encourage customers to visit our dedicated microsite, customernotice.lifelabs.com, for additional information about the cyber-attack, and we thank our customers for their feedback.”