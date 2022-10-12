Life-threatening injuries suffered after SUV crash outside Guelph

Three people have been taken to hospital and police are investigating after a crash outside of Guelph.

Emergency crews were called to the collision at Wellington Road 30 and Township Road 3 around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Police say two SUVs collided.

One driver was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries while the passenger was transported with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the other SUV was taken to alocal hospital.

The roads were closed for several hours, but have since reopened.

Wellington County OPP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them.