Life-threatening injuries for person rescued from Grand River in Brantford

A person has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being rescued from the Grand River.

Brantford fire were called to perform a water rescue by police around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Tutela Heights Road and Cockshutt Road.

Firefighters say they were able to get a female safely out of the cold river and perform lifesaving efforts on scene.

She was taken to Brantford General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There is no word yet from officials how she ended up in the water.