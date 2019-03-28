

CTV Kitchener





A serious crash has left one person with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Provincial police responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Perth Line 33 and Perth Road 108, just outside of Shakespeare.

Two vehicles were reportedly involved. It’s not clear whether anyone else was injured.

The intersection will be closed for several hours while police investigate.

There was no word on the cause of the crash.

More to come.