Life-threatening injuries for person inspecting vehicle for damage after crash

A person suffered life-threatening injuries after they were hit by a vehicle while inspecting another vehicle for damage after a crash.

The incident happened on Wilmot Easthope Road on Saturday around 3 p.m. According to a news release, a grey Mazda slowed down to avoid a vehicle ahead and was hit by a grey Honda. The Honda’s driver parked their vehicle on a private driveway and the Mazda remained on the road.

The Mazda’s passenger was inspecting the vehicle for damage when a white Chrysler hit the vehicle and the person outside of the vehicle. The Chrysler was hit by a blue Subaru and the Subaru was the hit by a black Chevrolet.

Police said the passenger of the Mazda was taken to an out-of-region hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed for several hours while police investigated and cleared the roadway.

Anyone with information or dash camera footage of the crash is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.