KITCHENER -- Guelph police say they seized a fake licence plate made of laminated paper from a vehicle in a parking lot last week.

In a tweet, police said the fake plate was bolted to a vehicle parked in a store on Woodlawn Road West.

"We’re not sure if there is some hidden meaning, but how did a motorist expect to fool anyone with these fake license plates?" the tweet said in part.

Provincial police in Brantford reported a fake licence plate made out of a cardboard diaper box last week.

It's not known if charges were laid in either incident.​