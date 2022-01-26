Licence plate left at crash scene helps lead to charges: Guelph police

Guelph police say a suspect who fled a hit-and-run crash was eventually charged after his licence plate was left at the scene.

According to a news release, a pickup truck was leaving a plaza on Silvercreek Parkway around 5 p.m. Monday when it hit another vehicle, knocking off the truck's licence plate. The male driver fled the scene without giving their information.

A woman came back in the same truck shortly after to speak to the victim. Witnesses confirmed to police that she wasn’t driving at the time of the crash. Police said the driver in the crash was the woman's son.

A 24-year-old Guelph man was arrested and charged with failing to stop after a collision, breaching probation, failing to comply with a release order and driving without a licence.

He's scheduled to appear in court on April 5.