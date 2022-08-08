Licence plate left at crash leads to charges for Guelph teen

A teenager from Guelph has been charged after his licence plate was left at the scene of a crash, according to police.

A witness told police they saw a car collide with two parked vehicles around 11 p.m. Friday night.

The driver reportedly turned onto Thornberry Court from Edinburgh Road and caused damage to both parked vehicles.

Police say the driver fled the area, but left their front bumper behind.

Investigators went to a residence in the area of Cole Road and Christopher Court and found the responsible vehicle, according to officials.

A 19-year-old Guelph man has been charged with dangerous driving and failing to stop after a collision.