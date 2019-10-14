

Stephanie Villella , CTV Kitchener





MANNHEIM - It's the final stretch until election night and Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau made a stop in Waterloo Region on Monday.

He appeared at the Hubertushaus in Mannheim to speak and celebrate Oktoberfest.

And with only one week left until election night, candidates are making appearances across the country.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was campaigning in Vancouver on Monday and Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer stopped in Winnipeg. Green Party Leader Elizabeth May spent the weekend in Ashcroft, B.C. with her family.

Trudeau also visited Cambridge earlier on Monday.

This is his second time in the region. He made a stop in Waterloo on the sixth day of the campaign trail.

But many voters say that doesn't change their vote.

"I think it's important that he's out in the community. But it doesn't overly change my opinion on him," one voter told CTV News.

Scheer and May also made stops in the region during the campaign, but Singh did not.