

CTV Kitchener





With nine candidates seeking voters’ approval, Brantford-Brant has one of the hottest races of any in our coverage area.

Although some projections have shown the riding leaning NDP in recent weeks, the seat is considered wide open following the retirement of longtime Liberal MPP Dave Levac.

Ruby Toor, a retirement home administrator, is the first person other than Levac to carry the Liberal flag in the Brantford area since 1995. Levac was first elected in 1999 and returned to his position by voters in four subsequent elections.

Toor is up against three candidates with experience winning roles in public office, and one who has contested more elections than everyone else on the ballot combined.

The PCs are running Will Bouma, an optometrist and volunteer firefighter who has been a County of Brant councillor since 2014. On the NDP side, business owner Alex Felsky is a trustee with the Grand Erie District School Board. She finished third in the 2014 provincial election, with about 5,500 votes separating her and first-place Levac.

Dave Wrobel, who is running under the banner of the Ontario Party, is a three-term City of Brantford councillor.

Other names on the ballot in Brantford-Brant include Nicholas Archer of the None of the Above Party, Leslie Bory of the Canadians’ Choice Party, Ken Burns of the Green Party, Rob Ferguson of the Libertarian Party. John Turmel, who holds the Guinness world records for most elections contested and most elections lost, is running under the auspices of the Paupers’ Party.

Brantford-Brant election news:

Allegations dog Doug Ford at Brantford stop