Lest we forget: Remembrance Day ceremonies in Waterloo Region
Canadians took a moment Saturday morning to remember those who have sacrificed their lives for us.
Residents gathered at Remembrance Day ceremonies to thank our veterans and those still serving our country.
In Waterloo, the day began with a parade that traveled from Regina and Erb streets to the cenotaph. Young cadets were on guard as veterans, residents, officers and dignitaries surrounded the monument.
The ceremony began with the Last Post and then a minute of silence.
It was followed by bagpipes, a band performance and laying of wreaths at the cenotaph.
Similar ceremonies were held in Kitchener, Cambridge, Guelph, Stratford and Brantford.
Many communities also saw a Lancaster fly-pass courtesy of the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum.
More to come…
HONOURING OUR VETERANS
These are the ceremonies and events happening locally for Remembrance Day.
Some businesses, offices and services are closed or have adjusted hours for Remembrance Day. Here's a look at what's open and closed this weekend.
Stratford volunteers knitted and crocheted 10,000 poppies. Check out this remarkable community project.
'Gross abandonment of a sense of humanity': Roméo Dallaire reflects on Israel-Hamas war, Remembrance Day
Humanitarian and former senator, retired lieutenant-general Roméo Dallaire says the Israel-Hamas war has led to a 'gross abandonment of a sense of humanity,' adding that 'all sides have been negligent' in their responsibilities to protect children in the region.
Canadian Remembrance Day ceremonies begin at a time when peace seems far away
Citizens gathered with heads bowed for Remembrance Day ceremonies across Canada Saturday at a time when wars rage in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip and peace seems far off for many.
Innisfil, Ont. homes destroyed in explosion and fire
Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion at a home in Innisfil, Ont. early Saturday morning that destroyed two houses.
'We want her back:' The husband of a U.S. journalist detained in Russia appeals for her release
This wasn't how Pavel Butorin expected to celebrate the anniversary of 21 years together with his wife, with her in a Russian prison and barely any communication available.
INTERACTIVE Once a leader, Canada's peacekeeping efforts dwindling for decades, experts say
At a London summit in 2016, Canada's government pledged to send more than 600 additional peacekeeping personnel abroad. In the seven years since then, headcounts for Canada’s peacekeepers have dropped to double-digits.
London pro-Palestinian march passes off peacefully but police clash with far-right protesters
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators marched peacefully through central London on Saturday, even as right-wing counter-protesters clashed with police, after a week of angry debate over whether to permit the event on a day when Britain honoured its war dead.
Gaza's main hospital goes dark in intense fighting as Israel's attacks put it at odds with allies
Israel's prime minister pushed back Saturday against calls from Western allies to do more to protect Palestinian civilians, as troops encircled Gaza's largest hospital where doctors said five patients died, including a premature baby, after the last generator ran out of fuel.
Edmonton boy was killed intentionally in shooting, dead father was targeted in 2021: police
A boy who died in a shooting in southeast Edmonton on Thursday was killed intentionally, police confirmed on Friday.
A missile strike targets Kyiv as an improvised explosive derails Russian freight cars
Russian forces targeted Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, as part of an overnight bombardment felt across the country, local officials said Saturday, while drones that Russian officials blamed on the Ukrainian military targeted areas around Moscow and the region of Smolensk.
Innisfil, Ont. homes destroyed in explosion and fire
Emergency crews responded to reports of an explosion at a home in Innisfil, Ont. early Saturday morning that destroyed two houses.
Crowds gather at National War Memorial, Cenotaphs across Ottawa on Remembrance Day
Large crowds gathered at the National War Memorial in downtown Ottawa and at Cenotaphs across the region on Remembrance Day, to honour the men and women who served in times of war, military conflict and peace.
-
