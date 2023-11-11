Lest we forget: Remembrance Day ceremonies in Waterloo Region

Canadians took a moment Saturday morning to remember those who have sacrificed their lives for us.

Residents gathered at Remembrance Day ceremonies to thank our veterans and those still serving our country.

In Waterloo, the day began with a parade that traveled from Regina and Erb streets to the cenotaph. Young cadets were on guard as veterans, residents, officers and dignitaries surrounded the monument.

The ceremony began with the Last Post and then a minute of silence.

It was followed by bagpipes, a band performance and laying of wreaths at the cenotaph.

Similar ceremonies were held in Kitchener, Cambridge, Guelph, Stratford and Brantford.

Many communities also saw a Lancaster fly-pass courtesy of the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum.

More to come…

HONOURING OUR VETERANS

These are the ceremonies and events happening locally for Remembrance Day.

Some businesses, offices and services are closed or have adjusted hours for Remembrance Day. Here's a look at what's open and closed this weekend.

Stratford volunteers knitted and crocheted 10,000 poppies. Check out this remarkable community project.