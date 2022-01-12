Less than half of children aged 5-11 have received first vaccine: Region of Waterloo

KITCHENER -

The Region of Waterloo is looking to bump up the vaccine rate in children aged five to 11, which they say is below 50 per cent.

Just 47 per cent of Waterloo Region kids in that age range have gotten their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We'd like to see those first doses and really the second doses be much, much higher in terms of percentage," said Sharon Bal, the primary physician lead for the region's vaccine task force. "What I think I might worry about is parents might have some questions. Is this safe? What are the side effects? The problem is I think it's a barrier to people booking those appointments."

The vaccine rate for kids across Ontario also sits at 47 per cent.

"It's very possible with Omicron and third dose pushes that some of that messaging has gotten a little lost right now," said Vickie Murray, the lead for the area's vaccine task force.

With the return to in-person learning fast approaching, the Region of Waterloo is reviving a focus it had early on.

"Really focus on getting the messages out there around the safety of the vaccine for children and how important it is to help protect them as well," said Murray.

Walk-in appointments for kids are only available at the Boardwalk clinic as of Tuesday, but parents are being reminded there are other options.

"If you go to pharmacies they might have waitlists for adult vaccines or boosters, but they also have lots of booking availability for the pediatric vaccine, as it is true in many primary care offices," said Bal.

The task force is also exploring more school-based clinics, neighbourhood type models, and pediatricians are being asked to join the messaging campaign.

"I think the time is now," said Bal.