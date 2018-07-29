

Leighanne Evans, CTV Kitchener





A man is giving back to the community that helped him achieve his goals.

Former undisputed heavyweight champion, Lennox Lewis, along with his wife Violet, and the Waterloo Regional Boxing Academy have launched a camp for underprivileged youth.

“The Lenox Lewis League of Champions Foundation is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to inspiring the next generation of champions in life,” says Violet.

Lewis has been impressed with the kids progress.

“I don’t think the kids knew what to expect,” says Lewis.

“They’ve come a long way in just a couple of days, they’re really focused,” he adds. “They’re learning the basics of boxing. I love it.”

The unique boxing camp fuses life skills and conflict resolution skills to help the kids navigate and become more successful in life.

“We target kids from ages nine to 17, because we find that children are spending more time indoors, or on their devices,” says Violet. “They’re losing the aspect of socializing.”

Past experiences have taught Lewis that you can’t get anything in life without sacrifice, hard work and dedication.

“I showed the kids a video of me losing,” says Lewis, “and then I showed them one of me winning.”

“In between, I told them about how I had to change my approach, and what I had to do to come back,” he adds.

Lewis hopes that by sharing his stories with the kids, they’ll be able to see that not everything in life comes easy.

“There’s going to be a lot of ups and downs in their lives,” says Lewis. “It’s not only boxing that we teach at the camp, it’s about life skills as well.”

“I learned how to box, but I also learned about the meaning of integrity and respect,” says Mary McKay, an eleven-year-old attending the camp. “I thought that was pretty cool.”

“I’ve learned a lot about the fundamentals of boxing,” says Cody Garrow, who’s attending the camp. “But they don’t just focus on boxing; they’re focused on us living out our dreams, our goals and our life.”

Many lessons were learned over the course of the camp, but there’s one in particular that Garrow will remember.

“He’s showing us to always remember where you came from,” says Garrow, “and to always give back.”