

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener boy spent his Saturday serving up lemonade to raise money for his new school.

Raunik Mehan, 10, will be one of the first students at Oak Bridge Academy in Cambridge. The not-for-profit elementary school will give students with autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, anxiety and other learning exceptionalities a place where they have access to both academic and behavioral programs.

Raunik struggled in traditional schools because of his autism, ADHD and anxiety. His mother Neetu says the family had difficulty getting adequate classroom support from the public school system.

“It’s definitely a dream come true,” says Neetu. “We have this opportunity for our kids to get their needs met and also have an academic program, so they’re actually learning.”

The family decided to sell lemonade to raise awareness and money for the school.

Raunik’s 9-year-old sister Ashiyana also contributed to the cause, handing over $28 in coins from her piggy bank.

The family says the money will be used to pay for art supplies.