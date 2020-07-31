WATERLOO -- A little lemonade is going a long way at a stand in Kitchener.

Two brothers were serving up the refreshing summer drink and rice krispies Thursday afternoon in the Doon neighbourhood to develop skills and donate to a good cause.

One of the brothers, Adrianno, has autism and is developing work-related skills with the help of his therapy program.

“This is an awesome experience for Adrianno,” said autism therapist Megan Brown. “He’s learning about money and social skills, initiating that social contact with people, asking them ‘hi, how are you doing, what would you like?’”

The two will be donating the proceeds from the stand to Eva Batista: a baby with a rare disease, whose parents are trying to raise $2.8 million for a potentially life-saving drug.

More than $400 was raised.