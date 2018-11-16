

Current full-time firefighters are not allowed to be volunteer firefighters as well under the Fire Protection and Prevention Act.

Firefighting full time and volunteering on the side is known as 'double hatting.'

Stephen Hernen, the president of the Ontario Association of Fire Chiefs, said he would welcome the changes.

“For all the career firefighters which also live in small rural Ontario, it will give them the opportunity to volunteer without fear of losing their job,” he said in part.

The provincial government is considering legislation that would change the rules on that.

Finance Minister Vic Fedeli introduced the proposed move as part of the province’s 2018 economic outlook and fiscal review.

The changes would prevent firefighters from being disciplined, fined or suspended if they want to volunteer on the side.

“Their union can no longer hold them accountable, if you will. It’s making volunteering in your community legal, where right now the way it is, [the unions] feel it’s an illegal act and it could cost you your job,” Hernen said if the legislation passed.