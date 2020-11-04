KITCHENER -- Remembrance Day will look very different this year, with ceremonies going ahead with COVID-19 protocols in place.

Legions in Kitchener and Waterloo are asking people to have a moment of silence at home at 11 a.m.

One local veteran said Remembrance Day is as much about the ceremony as it is about the stories of people who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"This year, a name came up," said Bob Berg, president of Legion Branch 530 and a WWII veteran. "A lady from Italy was trying to find a soldier who saved her as a baby in 1944."

Berg said the day will help tell the stories of people who died in the wars.

"Unfortunately that soldier lost his life a few days later," he said. "HIs name is Harries Wellington Stevens and his name is in our front room as a soldier who died in WWII."

Berg said the stories help keep history alive.

"I think we need to keep remembering," he said. "That's the key."

Guelph and Waterloo will stream their ceremonies live on social media.

New Hamburg residents are asked to respect gathering sizes and lay a poppy at different times throughout the day.

Elmira will host a small ceremony at the cenotaph, but the community is asked to celebrate at home.

Hespeler residents can pre-lay their wreaths in the morning at a local cenotaph, with a private members and veterans service at Branch 272, with restrictions in place.

"You can always take a two-minute silence at 11 o'clock and try and do that," said Lynda Hagedorn, poppy and membership chair at Legion Branch 272. "You can do it at home, just take a moment to remember how lucky we are."

Gatherings are capped at 25 people outside and 10 people inside in Ontario.

Kitchener's ceremony will be streamed live on CTVNewsKitchener.ca.