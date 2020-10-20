KITCHENER -- Police are investigating after a legally owned handgun was stolen from a home in Kitchener, along with some ammunition.

According to a news release, someone forced entry to a home on Monday and took several items, including the weapon.

Police said the weapon was safely stored inside of the residence when it was taken. They did not elaborate on what kind of gun it was.

Officials don't have any information regarding a suspect, but said they're investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.