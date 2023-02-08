Legally Blonde marks first high school production for Drayton Entertainment

Drayton Entertainment is turning the spotlight on young talent in the community.

Their production of Legally Blonde will mark the company's first high school musical.

"Legally Blonde is about destroying stereotypes, it's about girl power, it's about being true to yourself," said director and choreographer David Connolly. "We think for teens living in today that message is more relevant than ever, and by what's going on, it seems like it's working."

Almost 100 actors from across southwestern Ontario auditioned for a role in the Drayton Entertainment Youth Academy Production.

"I knew that coming to Waterloo it would be a bigger pool, there'd be more people that would have more experience than me," said Mackenna Van Massenhoven, who is playing the role of Paulette. "I was just so excited to be exposed to all that because I knew that I would learn so much about the industry and myself.

"The stage is where I love to be and it's what I want to do with the rest of my life."

A total of 35 cast members and 15 crew members from 15 different high schools were selected to join the show.

"Not only are you learning how to sing, dance, act, or work backstage, but you're learning how to work together as a team," said Connolly. "You're learning how to take criticism and you're learning things life self-worth and belonging."

The show is on stage from Feb. 15-26 at the St. Jacobs Country Playhouse.