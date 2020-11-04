KITCHENER -- A local farm is taking people's leftover pumpkins and serving them up as tasty treats for their animals.

Steckle Heritage Farm in Kitchener has been taking pumpkins off people's hands to help cut down on waste.

The farm has collected more than 200 pumpkins since Monday and had to stop accepting them because they'd received so many.

"Our miniature horses that we have here, they're really enjoying the pumpkins," farm manager Emily Kyle said.

One of the last drop offs was on Wednesday morning.

"(I) saw the post on Facebook and thought why not," said Bill B. "We brought our pumpkins over, had a couple of birthday parties here, to sort of give back and bring in the pumpkins to feed some of the animals."

Anything that doesn't get eaten will be recycled.

Steckle typically accepts un-carved pumpkins because they last longer, but the animals don't seem to have a preference.