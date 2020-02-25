KITCHENER -- While many are becoming more comfortable asking for help when it comes to mental health, the system isn't prepared to meet the increasing demand.

The Canadian Mental Health Association of Waterloo-Wellington's 'Here 24/7' phone line gets about 5,000 calls a month.

"Those calls vary from different needs and many of them result in putting people on wait lists," said Jeffrey Stanlick, Manager of Here 24/7 at CMHA Waterloo Wellington.

Stanlick says increased public education which includes the definition of what is worthy of an emergency room visit is putting more pressure on the non-urgent system.

There are almost 3,500 people waiting for CMHA services in Waterloo-Wellington.

After a patient calls, it takes an average of 29 days to get an assessment and be added to the appropriate waitlist.

Then on average an additional 200 days to start treatment and be removed from the list, which adds up to almost seven months of waiting.

KW counselling is one of the many partners taking referrals from the CMHA.

"We've got about 300 people right now who are waiting for service," said Rebecca Webb, executive director of KW Counselling.

Some patients may wait longer by choice, if they want a specific counselor, but overall experts agree that the system isn't keeping up.

"We didn't build our mental health and addictions services to meet that demand yet. We're getting there, but we are not set up to see that many people. None of us are," explained Webb.

CMHA Ontario is asking for a 3 percent funding bump from the provincial government...

"The challenge is that the need is huge and it’s growing. We’re also seeing more complexity," said Stanlick.

In a statement, the province told CTV news that this year there are plans to invest $4.7 million in local mental health services.