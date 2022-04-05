Lee Fairclough reflects on her time as Waterloo-Wellington's COVID-19 hospital lead
Lee Fairclough has announced her resignation as president of St. Mary’s General Hospital in Kitchener, and as the hospital lead for Waterloo-Wellington's COVID-19 response.
She became the hospital’s president in January 2020, leading it through the COVID-19 pandemic, and often speaking with the media about the pressures it was placing on the hospital sector and its workers.
Fairclough is left her position for a run in June’s provincial election, in her home riding of Etobicoke-Lakeshore.
She told CTV News that leaving St. Mary’s was a difficult decision, but she hopes to shape public policy in the future.
CTV’s Krista Simpson spoke with Fairclough about her reflections on the pandemic, and how it led to her to explore a career in politics. Here is a portion of that interview.
ON THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES OF THE PANDEMIC
LF: "When I really think about the pandemic, I think it’s been the multiple waves of COVID-19 that we’ve had to go to, and each of them had something a little different. Each had a different characteristic, a different issue that we were dealing with at the hospital. You know, if you think about last summer, Delta kind of came very quickly and very rapidly. We were dealing with people that were very, very sick. And then I think about the Omicron wave and it was just the sheer numbers that we saw that we needed to be able to try to respond to. Then the other thing that really stands out for me was wanting to make sure we got back to the care the patients needed… the care that was being delayed. It’s been very fluid by necessity. The virus has demanded that. And just constantly working with the team, working in the region, working across sectors too, to be able to try to respond to that."
LF: "The other thing that stands out for me is just the impact for people, the impact on individuals affected by COVID, the impact on our health care workers at the hospital, and of course the community. This community, I think, was very, very supportive of what we needed to do in terms of implementing the public health measures at the time, and that made a difference. We can’t underestimate the impact that that’s had for everybody’s lives. I’ve just been grateful for that."
ON HOW LOCAL HOSPITALS WORKED TOGETHER
LF: "I think we learned a lot in the very first wave, when we were trying to figure out the virus. I think that there was such a commitment among the hospitals. I am very grateful to my other hospital leaders because I think that we all came together and we said: 'Okay we need to work through this together, the community needs to know that we’re responding together.' I think that that was really very important. And that kind of collaboration existed throughout as we, you know, trying to really examine all the various choices we had to make. Whether it was about beds that we needed to open, whether it was about services that we needed to reduce to be able to respond, whether it was helping each other – when, you know, if we had far too many patients at St. Mary’s and knowing that our colleagues in Guelph were willing to support us or vice versa. You know, the times when Grand River and Cambridge, ourselves, we brought so many patients from the GTA to help and work as a system. So I think those kinds of moments really demonstrate the value of having a public system because we can actually be connected in how we support that response."
ON WHAT HEALTH CARE WORKERS NEED NOW
LF: "I think health care workers need that ongoing support to be honest from the public to try to reduce further spread of COVID that might require some hospitalization and… I think many of them want to be able to get back, as well, to providing the other care, to addressing some of the long wait lists that we have. So actually enabling them to do that would be worth so much. If this virus would just leave that would be our best option, but it’s still here. And then I think as well, like many of them, it’s certainly had an impact on their wellness and on their mental wellbeing as well. So we’ve got a lot of supports we’ve put in place in the hospitals to support them on an ongoing basis and I think we’re going to need those for some time."
LF: "The other thing is, we need people working in healthcare. Whenever somebody has to run a little bit short it puts pressure on the others that are there. And so, again, just encouraging people… if you’re able to come and work then we certainly will appreciate that. But I think that we can’t expect the same kind of level that everybody’s been working at for so many years without people getting a little bit of a break so I’m hoping, I’m hoping that we’ll see that as well."
ON WHAT COULD HAVE BEEN DONE DIFFERENTLY DURING THE PANDEMIC
LF: "Hindsight is 20/20. I often think back to that very first month of March [2020] when we were learning a lot about the virus. If we knew what we knew now. I remember a day when we were testing … we didn’t think you could pick up asymptomatic cases through testing. I mean that was such a different time, right? And it was just because we didn’t know enough about the virus yet. So things like that… Introducing masks everywhere in high risk settings very quickly. If we had known what we know now we would have done that? I think that as well there were certain points in time when I can honestly say I wish we had kept measures in place just a little bit longer and maybe we wouldn’t have seen some of the rebounds that we’ve seen on waves. Those types of decisions I think."
LF: "I also think that with each wave we got better and better at responding as a team and learning. And there was also some very positive things like the collaboration we saw in this region across sectors, with the tech sector, with the community stepping up to help us plan. Those were wonderful examples and kind of the things you want to hold on to when you reflect back, not necessarily about what could be different, but what we should hold on to and that’s one of them."
ON HER DECISION TO ENTER POLITICS
LF: "I have thought about this, just knowing the importance of policy decisions. I care very deeply about public policy and I’ve worked closer to [the] government in previous roles coming to St. Mary’s, and I’ve seen the impact of good policy decisions, I’ve seen the impact of bad policy decisions, and I feel that I’d like to be able to make a contribution to improving the way that policy is set. I believe that has to be well informed, in a democratic society, by the views that we hear in communities. But it needs to have a balance of the evidence and science to help to guide those choices. So I had thought maybe one day that I would pursue this in the future, particularly because we’ve seen some reduction in the number of women in politics and in leadership roles in politics, and I feel the diversity of perspective is so critical to setting good policy. But I think that the last several months with the pandemic and some of what I’ve seen and witnessed, the worrying divisiveness that seems to be evolving too around some of these choices, and of course the conflict in other places is the world. Like many coming out of the pandemic, I had a bit of a clarity and a bit of a calling to say: 'Okay, I think it’s time to go and contribute in this other way.'"
