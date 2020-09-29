KITCHENER -- Eight leaf drop-off sites will open in Kitchener on Oct. 16.

The sties will be open seven days a week during daylight hours between Oct. 16 and Dec. 11.

They're located at:

Schaefer Park - Bloomingdale Road

Breithaupt Park - Kinsman Park, off Union Street

Kitchener Auditorium - Ottawa Street North entrance

Meinzinger Park Soccer Fields - Homer Watson Boulevard

Lions Arena - Rittenhouse Road

Upper Canada Park - Pioneer Drive

Cherry Park - Strange Street and Waverly Road

Hofstetter Park - 40 Hofstetter Avenue

The city said it won't accept bags, including paper yard waste bags, at the site. Leaves should be de-bagged at the site.

The drop-off locations should only be used for leaves, not household waste. Staff will monitor the sites, the city said in a news release.

The city also said residents can reuse leaves for compost piles.

There is also a loose-leaf collection service for areas with heavy tree cover between Nov. 9 and Nov. 27. Staff will pick up leaves raked to the curb.

Leaf hot spot areas will be monitored by city staff and leaves in the zones must be raked out no earlier than Oct. 26 and no later than Nov. 30.

The Region of Waterloo also offers a bagged yard waste program.