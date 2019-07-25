

CTV Kitchener





KidsAbility says it’s been forced to lay off half its staff - between 20 and 25 workers - as a result of the province’s decision to cut funding to autism services.

All of them worked with special needs children at the organization’s Waterloo location.

“We do expect families to be quite upset by this news,” says KidsAbility CEO Linda Kenny.

Thursday’s announcement comes just four months after KidsAbility let go of eight therapists and one social worker. That decision was made after its provincial funding was reduced by 25%.

“News like this is not good for anyone – for our community and for the staff, families and children directly impacted,” says Kenny in a press release. “However, given our current fiscal reality, our Board determined that we have no choice but to layoff professional, highly-trained, regarded and passionate individuals."

The organization says direct funding for its services will end on April 1, 2020.

Under the province’s new plan children under the age of six will receive $20,000 a year while older children will get $5,000. The lifetime maximum has been set at $140,000.

"Since the Ontario Government announced changes to the Ontario Autism Program in February 2019, KidsAbility has been engaged in determining how we can continue to deliver high quality services to children, youth and families in our community in a new fee-for-service model.”

That program, giving families a menu of options they can choose based on the needs of their child, was launched in April.

“The government believes that by issuing Childhood Budgets that it gives families choices. Direct Service organizations like KidsAbility have long supported families that cannot or do not want to manage their child’s services on their own,” says Kenny. “We will always support a family’s right to choose which option is best for them. However, we believe these changes have had the effect of limited options for families.”

The layoffs are effective as of January 2020 but KidsAbility hopes to build a program that will allow them to bring back those affected workers.