Grand River Hospital in Kitchener has confirmed that it will be eliminating 50 positions as it attempts to deal with a projected a $7.4 million deficit.

Of those those positions, 80% will be full-time jobs.

It’s not yet clear how many people will be laid off.

The hospital says it could impact a variety of positions, including front-line or support workers.

Grand River Hospital has a yearly budget of $400 million but has projected a deficit as it approaches the end of its fiscal year in March.