Lawyer calls for safer streets for cyclists and pedestrians

A recent string of crashes involving cyclists and pedestrians in Waterloo region has caught the attention of a Toronto-based lawyer.

David Shellnutt, known as “the biking lawyer”, penned an open letter to the region’s political and police leadership to express his concern.

“It is an ongoing problem and it shows that we've got a lot of work to do on road safety in K-W and the region generally,” Shellnutt told CTV News.

Shellnutt is representing a University of Waterloo student who says she was hit while riding her bicycle about six months ago and suffered a serious head injury.

Shellnutt believes the problem keeps getting worse.

“More families are going to be horribly impacted. People are going to not look to cycling to get around Kitchener-Waterloo,” Shellnutt said. “A Kitchener-Waterloo man reached out me this morning and he said in the winter time he takes his commute well away from Ottawa and Homer Watson because it's like playing Russian roulette.”

In the letter, Shellnutt calls for better designs at intersections and roundabouts that prioritize pedestrian and cyclist safety.

He is also urging police to explore more automated enforcement and charge drivers with multiple penalties for collisions involving pedestrians and cyclists.

Waterloo regional police told CTV they are willing to keep an open dialogue.

“It is something we obviously we hate to see happen. Especially when there is the opportunity for major injury or death as has happened in the last week or so,” Staff Sgt. Scott Griffiths with the traffic services unit said.

Police admit when it comes to crashes involving a cyclist or pedestrian, motorists aren’t always at fault.

“Cyclists and pedestrians have obligations under the Highway Traffic Act. Cyclists are treated in much the same way as motorists and if they are found to be violating, we will lay appropriate charges,” Sgt. Griffiths said.

Shellnutt said it isn’t just a problem in Waterloo region. He said it is a problem plaguing the entire province and it should be addressed by all levels of government as soon as possible.

RECENT PEDESTRIAN CRASHES

A pedestrian was sent to hospital after a crash involving a vehicle in Uptown Waterloo over the weekend.

Police said the collision happened on King Street near Young Street East at around 4:30 p.m.

The victim was sent to hospital but is expected to recover from their injuries.

Roundabout safety was a hot button topic at a regional council meeting last week after two recent crashes involving pedestrians being struck by vehicles at roundabouts in K-W.

A 72-year-old man is still recovering from his injuries after being struck in Waterloo.

In the other incident, a 30-year-old man died after being struck by a minivan in Kitchener.

Regional staff have committed to providing a full report that looks into roundabout safety in March 2023.