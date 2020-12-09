KITCHENER -- A law firm based in Caledonia has started the process to sue provincial police and the province on behalf of businesses in the area that are suffering financially due to the ongoing land dispute at McKenzie Meadows.

"In a perfect world, my hope is that the roadblocks come down," said Sheri Harding, who owns a Pita Pit location there.

Harding said her business took a hit at the start of the pandemic, but managed to recover when it reopened.

"We were really almost back up to pre-COVID numbers," she said.

She said she relies on commuter traffic coming through Caledonia and took another hit due to the Argyle Street road blocks that were put up in relation to the housing development dispute.

"People can no longer take the route through Caledonia," Harding said. "As of this week, we're down on average about 50 per cent daily in sales, sometimes more, sometimes a little bit less."

Harding also said they're not getting traffic from Six Nations, which made up about 50 per cent of their lunch business.

Arrell Law filed a notice of action in a planned class action lawsuit against the OPP and the province. Harding is the representative plaintiff in the suit.

The firm told CTV News Kitchener that a statement of claim with allegations hasn't been served. It needs to wait 60 days before the lawsuit can commence. It also hasn't heard back from any other affected businesses, but has invited all of them to contact them.

Foxgate Developments, the company behind the McKenzie Meadows development, confirmed to CTV News Kitchener that they're taking their own legal action.

"We have previously delivered a notice to the Federal Government, Provincial Government and the Ontario Provincial Police confirming that we intend to seek our legal remedies. Any civil actions initiated by Foxgate, its contractors, and its home-buyers may be in addition to the class action proceedings," a statement said in part.

Officials said they expect definitive court orders to either be respected and/or enforced.

The OPP declined to comment because the matter is before the court, but said officers last accompanied a court sheriff to read and post court injunctions on Nov. 16.

"In a perfect world, we get this resolved and we get back to business," Harding said.

She said the goal isn't financial gain, but about bringing attention to the situation.

"It's affecting a lot of people," Harding said. "Not just the people of Caledonia, but I would assume the people of Six Nations as well, because we rely very heavily on supporting each other, we always have."