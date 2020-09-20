KITCHENER -- Wilfrid Laurier University has confirmed four of their students have tested positive for COVID-19.

The school did not disclose the names of the students in a Sunday news release, but did state that none of them live in a residence hall.

Two of the cases are being monitored by Region of Waterloo Public Health, while the other two are being monitored by Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health.

“Despite our extensive precautions and planning, the Laurier community is not immune to the recent increase in cases in the Region and across the province,” said Deborah MacLatchy, president and vice-chancellor of Laurier, in the release. “We’re counting on our students to do their part to prevent the spread of COVID 19 by avoiding gatherings and following public health guidelines.”

Laurier officials say they are taking directions from the public health units and will provide any updates if necessary.