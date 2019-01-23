

CTV Kitchener





Children from across Waterloo Region were in university on Wednesday, but not in class.

Wilfrid Laurier University’s annual school day game day program treated kids to two back-to-back basketball games with the men’s and women’s teams.

“I like to see the players doing 360 dunks, doing threes from the deep, so yeah it’s really nice,” said grade eight student Nandun Abeywickrama.

“I’m really excited, 11’s a big number this year,” said grade 5 student Sammi Weller, who was celebrating a birthday at the game. “It happened to be on a field trip day so that makes it even better.”

Roughly 1,300 students were in attendance for the games.