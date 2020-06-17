KITCHENER -- Students in math or computer science classes at Wilfrid Laurier University will no longer need to buy external webcams to write their online exams.

Students in the school’s math department had reportedly been notified last month via email that, to write exams in August, they would be required to have a stand-alone webcam with 720p resolution, and possibly a separate tripod in order to mount it properly.

In a letter to students, academic Vice-President Maureen Mancuso says the school made the decision based on cost and availability concerns, as well as privacy and conflict with non-tuition fee protocols.

"Most critically, the availability of webcams (and the cost of those which are available) is a significant issue," she says in the letter.

"The Bookstore and ICT conducted an extensive search for webcams and they determined that it would not be possible to guarantee that every student who needed a webcam would have one."

Students had taken their complaints online, arguing that the added costs and availability added further stress to an already-difficult time for students, who were feeling the financial and learning difficulties associated with COVID-19.

The university says that its virtual assessments will raise new challenges and that, while academic integrity is important, it will require innovative solutions to ensure.

"As a result, the university will strike a working group on assessment in the online and virtual environment that will include representatives from faculty, students, and university administration," Mancuso says in the letter.

"The working group will be tasked with having solutions in place for the Fall term."

Students who have already purchased webcams and who are not able to get a return or refund can email vpacademic@wlu.ca.