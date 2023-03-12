Laurier Students’ Union outlines steps to review Halal food service after likely serving mishap

The Wilfrid Laurier Students’ Union says it will be taking steps, including not labelling any of its menu options as Halal after the unions admitted it was likely serving non-Halal grilled chicken as Halal.

The update came two weeks after the students’ union released a statement apologizing to the Muslim community after it was discovered Wilf’s Restaurant and The Turret were likely selling non-Halal chicken marketed as Halal.

The students’ union said it is working to rebuild the trust of Muslim students on campus.

According to the students’ union, if the two restaurants begin selling Halal chicken again, it will develop a separate Halal menu that may include ingredient lists for entrees, specific supplier information, and a series of frequently asked questions.

The union said it will also make all Halal product registration and verification documents publicly accessible and create an accessible resource for hospitality team members that outlines and illustrates requirements for maintaining proper Halal food preparation processes.

“We will engage our suppliers and food service experts to determine what processes and requirements we need to ensure that an entrée remains Halal from packaging to plate,” the union said.