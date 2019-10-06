

Spencer Turcotte, CTV Kitchener





Wilfrid Laurier University has ranked first for student satisfaction in the country for a fourth year in a row.

The rankings were released in the annual McLean's Rankings of Canadian Universities.

The university is also ranked first in five out of 10 student satisfaction categories, including course instructors, student life staff, extracurricular activities, residence living and administrative staff.

In the overall rankings, Laurier held onto the sixth spot nationally among the 15 Canadian universities in the comprehensive university category.

"We are committed to providing academic excellence and experiential learning opportunities that prepare students for their futures …" a statement reads in part from university president and vice-chancellor Deborah MacLatchy.

Laurier also ranked third in its category for student services.