Laurier hosts virtual community event for artists and organizations
Published Friday, November 20, 2020 7:01AM EST
KITCHENER -- Wilfrid Laurier University’s library is looking to bring the community together through art.
More than 20 local artists and organizations submitted to their virtual event Thursday night.
The compilation of short videos, titled ‘Love in the Time of COVID’, showcased singing, dancing, a puppet show, and even magic tricks.
Organizers say they hope the video will help bring people in the community closer together during the pandemic.
