As the last weekend of August draws to a close, the Laurier Golden Hawks football team took to the field for their home opener.

Hundreds of fans took to the stands at University Stadium to watch the game.

The Hawks hosted the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees, kicking off at 1:00 p.m.

Laurier jumped out to a 16-3 lead, and would go on to win 39-21.

The Golden Hawks will return to home-field for the battle of Waterloo, taking on the University of Waterloo Warriors.

Last season, the Hawks would go on to win six regular season games and one in the playoffs.