

Tegan Versolatto, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – Wilfrid Laurier University paid tribute to its former dean of students on Thursday.

Leanne Holland Brown is being remembered as a community leader who was loved by many.

Steven Page, the former singer for Barenaked Ladies, serenaded the crowd during the ceremony on the school's Waterloo campus.

Students, colleagues and friends were invited to attend and pay their respects.

"She found the best in every situation, she managed crises calmly and with confidence," remembers vice-president of student affairs David McMurray.

"And (she was) someone that we all counted on every day of the week."

Holland Brown died in April after she was hit by a vehicle while walking on the sidewalk near the university.

The university is also naming a scholarship in her honour so that she can continue to help students for many years to come.