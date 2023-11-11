Laurier and Western face off in the Yates Cup

History was made on the gridiron Saturday.

The Wilfrid Laurier University Golden Hawks faced off against the Western University Mustangs at Alumni Field in London.

Both teams were hoping to take home the 115th Yates Cup.

The game was tied at 14 in the third, when Mustangs quarterback Evan Hillock threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Seth Robertson giving Western a seven-point lead.

From there, the offensive and defensive lines started to control the game.

Mustangs kicker Brian Garrity made six field goals to tie Western’s school playoff record.

The Mustangs would win the game with a final score of 29-14.

It’s the team’s third straight Yates Cup title, the first for an OUA team in more than 20 years.

The season for the Golden Hawks, meanwhile, is officially over.

Western will now go on to national semi-finals where they’ll take on the University of Montreal.