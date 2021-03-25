KITCHENER -- Guelph police have charged a woman who allegedly broke into multiple apartment buildings and damaged washing machines in their laundry rooms.

The owner of a downtown apartment building contacted police about the "laundry room bandit" after seeing social media reports of seven other break ins. Police said the woman had already been arrested in relation to those incidents.

Officials looked at video surveillance from the second building and confirmed the same woman was responsible for damage in that building. One incident occurred in February and three others happened last week.

Police said the woman allegedly pried open doors to access the buildings and damaged the machines, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

A 37-year-old Guelph woman is facing 11 counts of break-and-enter, 10 counts of possessing break-in instruments, five counts of mischief under $5,000, two counts of theft under $5,000, two counts of breaching probation, and failing to comply with an undertaking.

She was held for a bail hearing scheduled for Thursday.