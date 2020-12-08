KITCHENER -- Region of Waterloo Public Health reported 67 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a number that was almost half the amount of new resolved ones.

It's the sixth day in a row that new cases have been under 70. In the eight days before Dec. 2, meanwhile, there were six days where new cases numbered between 70 and 95.

Based on the latest update, there have now been a total of 4,114 cases of the disease in the region, including 3,529 resolved cases—a number that rose by 121 from Monday to Tuesday.

That leaves 456 active cases in the region.

While the number of active cases dropped, the number of hospitalizations rose by more than 50 per cent from the day before. There are now 40 people in hospital with COVID-19—up from 26 reported the day before—including 11 who are being treated in the ICU.

The number of outbreaks remained steady at 22, with new ones being declared at Derbecker's Heritage House and at a manufacturing/industrial workplace. Those two places had one case in a staff member and four total cases, respectively.

The region also added nearly 8,000 tests to its total on Tuesday. Testing numbers are updated on Tuesdays and Fridays, meaning that testing facilities did nearly 2,000 tests per day in that time.

The percentage of positive tests dropped on Tuesday from 4.1 to 3.3 per cent. The reproduction estimate—or the number of new cases per case in the susceptible population—also dropped from 1.1 to 0.9.

While the percentage of positive tests still firmly places Waterloo Region in the red "control" restriction category, the reproduction rate is in the province's green level. The threshold for that indicator is under 1.0.

CASES DROPPED SLIGHTLY ACROSS THE PROVINCE

Ontario as a whole reported a slight decrease in new cases on Tuesday after reporting a record-breaking 1,925 new ones on Monday. Tuesday's case count was 1,676, the lowest single-day increase since Nov. 26.

The province has seen a total of 130,910 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 110,951 recoveries and 3,808 deaths.

Hospitalizations also rose significantly on Tuesday as public health officials reported 69 more. That brought the total to nearly 800 people in hospitals across the province, including 219 who are being treated in intensive care units. Of those, 132 are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.