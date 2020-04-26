Waterloo Region reaches 677 cases of COVID-19 as LTC homes continue to struggle

Region of Waterloo health officials have confirmed 677 cases of COVID-19 in the area as of Sunday, with 55 who have passed away and 248 who have recovered.

On Friday, the region’s top doctor says she expects an increase of cases at long term care homes, which continue to be the hardest hit settings. Forest Heights Rivera has reported 133 cases in residents, 48 in staff, and 27 people who have died.

By the numbers (as of April 26):

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph: 248 confirmed, 17 deaths, 87 recovered

Brant County: 87 confirmed, 3 deaths, 58 recovered

Huron Perth: 42 confirmed, 4 deaths, 30 recovered

Haldimand-Norfolk: 181 confirmed, 32 deaths, 35 recovered

Grocery store catches man stealing, sends him home with bag of groceries

When an independently-owned grocery store in Kitchener caught someone allegedly stealing, they decided to offer help.

"Just witnessed a man caught stealing at our local grocery," Twitter user Drkradersma wrote in a post on Monday evening. The Twitter user says they heard the owner say, "we will feed you," and that, five minutes later, they saw a man walking through the parking lot with a bag full of groceries.

That grocery store turned out to be Central Fresh Market in midtown Kitchener.

"We were simply helping someone in need, many are very fortunate NOT to worry about their next meal," the company wrote on Twitter.

Waterloo Region PPE manufacturer awarded contract by Canadian government

The Canadian government has awarded a contract to ‘The Canadian Shield’: a personal protective equipment manufacturer based in Waterloo Region.

The contract announced by the federal government Friday asks the company to make 10 million units of their reusable face shields for healthcare workers by August.

The Canadian Shield is expected to double its workforce from 150 employees to 300 over the next few weeks.

Puslinch man arrested after allegedly pretending to be a police officer

A Puslinch, Ont. man has been arrested after police allege he portrayed himself as a police officer in Wellington County. Provincial police say say they arrested the man, 25, on Tuesday afternoon after someone complained that they saw a man who was pretending to be a police officer.​

Earlier in the week, OPP issued a release saying they were looking for a man who was impersonating an officer and asking people for their “essential worker” status.

Ontario professor says he's cracked the code for winning Tim Hortons' Roll Up the Rim to Win

An Ontario statistician says he has cracked the code to winning the virtual installment of Tim Hortons' Roll Up the Rim to Win contest.

Michael Wallace is an assistant professor at the University of Waterloo. When the coffee chain announced last month that it would be holding this year's contest online to help curb the spread of COVID-19, he began researching the new rules for an article he was working on.

It was during that research that he saw an opportunity to use the new rules to his advantage.