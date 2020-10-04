More COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region as new restrictions arrive

There have now been 1,779 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region, 1,532 resolved cases, and 120 deaths as of Sunday. The increase in numbers comes as testing arrives at local pharmacies, assessment centres close their doors to walk-ins, and as the province issues new restrictions.

Schools in the region continue to see cases arise and two have had outbreaks declared. Meanwhile, cases have been reported at a Kitchener Superstore and a Kitchener Sobeys, while a Waterloo sandwich shop was fined for not following COVID-19 regulations.

COVID-19 by the numbers (as of Oct. 4):

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph: 674 cases, 37 deaths, 579 resolved

Brant County: 195 cases, 5 deaths, 182 resolved

Haldimand-Norfolk: 492 cases, 37 deaths, 452 resolved

Huron Perth: 129 cases, 5 deaths, 122 resolved

Police say Amber Alert responsible for finding missing Kitchener children

An Amber Alert has ended after two young girls went missing in Kitchener. Waterloo Regional Police tweeted early Tuesday that the children, ages one and three, were found safe as a result of the Amber Alert.

According to police, the incident started after an altercation in a Kitchener park where a group had gathered at around 6:30 p.m. During the altercation at the park, near River Road East and Kinzie Avenue, two men were reportedly stabbed, later taken to hospital, and released.

"That's the time that my kids would be out here playing," neighbour Vanessa Hillen said. "Other kids in the neighbourhood would be out here playing and to know that took place right here in broad daylight is even more concerning to me."

Police say that a male and a female took two children during the altercation, and were last seen in the River Road East and Kinzie Avenue area of Kitchener. Officials say the adults were known to the girls and, out of concern for the children's safety, an Amber Alert was issued at around 11:30 p.m. Monday night.

Crowding concerns at St. Jacobs Farmers' Market

Saturday was a busy one at the St. Jacobs Farmers’ Market. There was a lineup of cars waiting to get in and dozens of people could be seen walking around the outdoor market.

While most of the shoppers were wearing masks, some visitors expressed concerns that it was a little too crowded. In response to rising number of COVID-19 cases across the province, new rules restrict the number of people allowed to gather in outdoor spaces to 25.

Man found not criminally responsible in beating death of Guelph security guard

Warning: Some for the details in this article may be graphic or disturbing.

The man accused of killing a security guard at the downtown Guelph train station earlier this year has been found not criminally responsible. Jordan Langelier, 21, was on trial for second-degree murder in the death of Mario Ruffolo.

"Became psychotic and victimized," Langelier's lawyer Brennan Smart said. "A person who by all accounts was a warm, generous, good person.

"Mr. Ruffolo, a VIA Rail security guard, was seen on video giving a cigarette to Jordan Langelier.”

The violent incident happened when Ruffolo, 63, was working as a guard at the train station on Jan. 15. That's when the guard was violently assaulted and killed by Langelier. At the time, the older man was remembered as quiet, easygoing and passionate about horses. He was active in Ontario's equestrian community.

Dog who was found in plastic bag on roadside is now ready for adoption

Mildred the dog has been through a lot in the past few months, but now she's ready for adoption. The senior dog had been found in a plastic bag on the side of the road in "very poor condition" in July.

The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth vets performed several tests and found many health concerns, including chronic vaginal prolapse, multiple mammary tumours, dental disease, arthritis and severely overgrown toenails.

Mildred, who is about 12 years old, underwent multiple surgeries to take care of these issues. While she was undergoing the procedures, she was placed in a foster home.

"She's somewhat of a local celebrity and gets recognized all the time. She loves meeting new people and new dogs," said foster mom Jennifer Ledlow.

The humane society said on Thursday that Mildred is now ready for adoption, and that applications are available on the agency's website.