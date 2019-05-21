

Stu Gooden, CTV Kitchener





The University of Guelph Arboretum is a natural space now filled with colour.

From the flowers and the trees to the birds, spring is in full bloom.

But it’s happening a lot later this year.

Cooler and wetter conditions early in the season have delayed plant growth. Interpretive biologist Chris Earley says he hasn’t seen the plant maturation so late in years.

“This is actually quite different than the last twenty-six years that I’ve worked here,” Earley said. “Trillium flowers usually are finished now. It’s nice for them to be extended into this season, but it’s because it’s been so cool that they’ve been able to last this long.”

The University of Guelph Arboretum spans 400 acres of natural space on the edge of the school’s campus.

You can watch Stu Gooden’s In Your Backyard segments on our website.

To see the full segment, tune in on Thursday, May 23.